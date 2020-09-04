Best Relative Performance in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Autonation Inc (AN , PAG , ABG , SAH , CWH )

We looked at the Automotive Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN ) ranks first with a gain of 14.69%; Penske Automotiv (NYSE:PAG ) ranks second with a gain of 13.34%; and Asbury Auto Grp (NYSE:ABG ) ranks third with a gain of 12.40%.

Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH ) follows with a gain of 11.10% and Camping World Holdings Inc (:CWH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.81%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sonic Automoti-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sonic Automoti-A in search of a potential trend change.