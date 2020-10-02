Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Paylocity Holdin (PCTY , ADSK , MODN , RNG , PAYC )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY ) ranks first with a gain of 2.86%; Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) ranks second with a gain of 1.27%; and Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.15%.

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) follows with a gain of 1.13% and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.97%.

