Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Paycom Software (PAYC , ADBE , ADSK , ANSS , GLOB)

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC ) ranks first with a gain of 18.04%; Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) ranks second with a gain of 17.72%; and Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) ranks third with a gain of 16.20%.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS ) follows with a gain of 15.14% and Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.63%.

