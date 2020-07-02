Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Nuance Communica (NUAN , ADSK , AZPN , INTU , ADBE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN ) ranks first with a gain of 12.18%; Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) ranks second with a gain of 1.94%; and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.53%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) follows with a gain of 1.52% and Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.52%.

