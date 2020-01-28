Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU , BLKB , EGHT , GWRE , PAYC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) ranks first with a gain of 2.07%; Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB ) ranks second with a gain of 1.38%; and 8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.93%.

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE ) follows with a loss of 0.25% and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.52%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Paycom Software on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $272.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Paycom Software have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Paycom Software for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.