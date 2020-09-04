Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Agilysys Inc (AGYS , RNG , EBIX , PAYC , ACIW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS ) ranks first with a gain of 11.82%; Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks second with a gain of 10.25%; and Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX ) ranks third with a gain of 10.19%.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC ) follows with a gain of 9.24% and Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.70%.

