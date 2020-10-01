Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of L Brands Inc (LB , ROST , TJX , GES , PLCE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks first with a gain of 4.46%; Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) ranks second with a gain of 2.50%; and Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.16%.

Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES ) follows with a gain of 0.90% and Children'S Place (:PLCE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.73%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Children'S Place on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.30. Since that call, shares of Children'S Place have fallen 16.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.