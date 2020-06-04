Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of L Brands Inc (LB , GES , ANF , BKE , ZUMZ )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks first with a gain of 13.97%; Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES ) ranks second with a gain of 1.51%; and Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.13%.

The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE ) follows with a gain of 1.06% and Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.07%.

