Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Gap Inc/The (GPS , GCO , PLCE , FL , GES )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) ranks first with a gain of 15.80%; Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO ) ranks second with a gain of 12.03%; and Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks third with a gain of 9.43%.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) follows with a gain of 8.04% and Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.78%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gap Inc/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gap Inc/The in search of a potential trend change.