Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Burlington Store (BURL , LB , ANF , FL , URBN )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) ranks first with a gain of 6.68%; L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks second with a gain of 2.92%; and Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks third with a gain of 2.14%.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) follows with a gain of 1.79% and Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.67%.

