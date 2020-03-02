Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Burlington Store (BURL , LB , CAL , TLYS , ANF )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) ranks first with a loss of 0.37%; L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks second with a loss of 1.07%; and Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL ) ranks third with a loss of 1.13%.

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS ) follows with a loss of 1.51% and Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.74%.

