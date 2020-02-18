Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Abercrombie & Fi (ANF , ROST , BURL , AEO , LB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks first with a gain of 1.05%; Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) ranks second with a gain of 0.98%; and Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) ranks third with a gain of 0.63%.

Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) follows with a gain of 0.41% and L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of L Brands Inc on January 14th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.11. Since that recommendation, shares of L Brands Inc have risen 21.1%. We continue to monitor L Brands Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.