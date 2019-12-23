Best Relative Performance in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Lululemon Ath (LULU , CRI , UA , RL , COLM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU ) ranks first with a gain of 2.75%; Carter'S Inc (:CRI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.64%; and Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.53%.

Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) follows with a gain of 0.77% and Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.60%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor Ralph Lauren Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.