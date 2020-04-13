Best Relative Performance in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of G Iii Apparel (GIII , UA , RL , COLM , HBI )

We looked at the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII ) ranks first with a gain of 9.76%; Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) ranks second with a gain of 8.22%; and Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) ranks third with a gain of 5.58%.

Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM ) follows with a gain of 3.95% and Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.91%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in G Iii Apparel. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of G Iii Apparel in search of a potential trend change.