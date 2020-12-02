Best Relative Performance in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of American Airline (AAL , JBLU , DAL , LUV , HA )

We looked at the Airlines industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL ) ranks first with a gain of 5.71%; Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU ) ranks second with a gain of 2.70%; and Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.30%.

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV ) follows with a gain of 1.95% and Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.52%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Airline and will alert subscribers who have AAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.