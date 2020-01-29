Best Relative Performance in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of American Airline (AAL , DAL , SAVE , JBLU , LUV )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Airlines industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL ) ranks first with a gain of 3.48%; Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.98%; and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.49%.

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU ) follows with a gain of 1.95% and Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.41%.

