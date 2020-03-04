Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT , TDG , HII , NOC , GD )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks first with a gain of 4.56%; Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) ranks second with a gain of 4.38%; and Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) ranks third with a gain of 4.33%.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) follows with a gain of 1.53% and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.41%.

