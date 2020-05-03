Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT , HII , RTN , GD , TDG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks first with a gain of 6.53%; Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) ranks second with a gain of 5.75%; and Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.73%.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) follows with a gain of 4.49% and Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.55%.

