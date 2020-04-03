Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT , RTN , UTX , NOC , GD )

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks first with a gain of 2.84%; Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.77%; and United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.56%.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) follows with a gain of 1.47% and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.03%.

