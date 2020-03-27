Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The (BA , TXT , NOC , HII , UTX )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks first with a gain of 15.29%; Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) ranks second with a gain of 12.06%; and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks third with a gain of 11.39%.

Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) follows with a gain of 10.06% and United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.62%.

Textron Inc shares were trading at $45.92 on February 24th, 2020 and have since fallen 43.3%.