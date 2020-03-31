Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Aerovironment In (AVAV , AJRD , TXT , GD , HII )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Aerovironment In (NASDAQ:AVAV ) ranks first with a gain of 8.39%; Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD ) ranks second with a gain of 4.50%; and Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) ranks third with a gain of 3.67%.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) follows with a gain of 2.71% and Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.13%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Huntington Ingal. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Huntington Ingal in search of a potential trend change.