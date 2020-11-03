Best Buy Co Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.08%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.99 to a high of $68.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.06 on volume of 822,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Best Buy Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.04 and a high of $91.99 and are now at $65.86, 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

