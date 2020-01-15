Best Buy Co Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.06%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.29 to a high of $88.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.34 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Best Buy Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $55.84 and a high of $91.83 and are now at $88.70, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

