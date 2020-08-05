Best Buy Co Inc Rises 1.76% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.73 to a high of $77.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.04 on volume of 564,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Best Buy Co Inc has traded in a range of $48.11 to $91.99 and is now at $77.45, 61% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

