Berry Global Gro is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (BERY, CCK, SLGN, OI, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Berry Global Gro ranks highest with a ROE of 4,695.3%. Crown Holdings I is next with a ROE of 4,678.9%. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,442.6%.

Owens-Illinois follows with a ROE of 3,102.8%, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,720.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Berry Global Gro. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Berry Global Gro in search of a potential trend change.