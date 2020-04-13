Berry Global Gro is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (BERY, SLGN, OI, CCK, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Berry Global Gro ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 66.55. Following is Silgan Holdings with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.83. Owens-Illinois ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.15.

Crown Holdings I follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.11, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.43.

