Benefitfocus Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (BNFT, QUOT, CARB, GOGO, EIGI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Benefitfocus Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 238.6. Following is Quotient Technol with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 53.6. Carbonite Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.7.

Gogo Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.2, and Endurance Intern rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.7.

