Beneficial Banco is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (BNCL, MTG, TFSL, UBNK, DCOM)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Beneficial Banco ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.5%. Mgic Invt Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 5.1%. Tfs Financial Co ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.3%.

United Financial follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.5%, and Dime Comm Bncshs rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 10.5%.

