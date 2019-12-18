MySmarTrend
Benchmark Electr has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (BHE, KE, TTMI, SANM, MXWL)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:39am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Benchmark Electr ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.33. Following is Kimball Electron with a a price to book ratio of 1.34. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.45.

Sanmina Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.59, and Maxwell Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.65.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maxwell Tech Inc on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Maxwell Tech Inc have risen 78.1%. We continue to monitor Maxwell Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest price to book ratio benchmark electr kimball electron ttm technologies sanmina corp maxwell tech inc

Ticker(s): BHE KE TTMI SANM MXWL

