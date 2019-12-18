Bemis Co is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (BMS, SON, AVY, PKG, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bemis Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%. Following is Sonoco Products with a projected earnings growth of 17.5%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.1%.

Packaging Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 31.7%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 37.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 18.2%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.