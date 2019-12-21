Bemis Co is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (BMS, GPK, AVY, SEE, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Bemis Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 434.8%. Following is Graphic Packagin with a EPS growth of 1,062.8%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,318.1%.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a EPS growth of 1,653.3%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,080.7%.
