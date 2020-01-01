Belmond Ltd-A has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RCL, H, CCL, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest sales growth.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 203.2%. Following is Royal Caribbean with a sales growth of 331.3%. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 578.0%.

Carnival Corp follows with a sales growth of 684.0%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 793.3%.

