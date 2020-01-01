MySmarTrend
Belmond Ltd-A has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RCL, H, CCL, VAC)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:19am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest sales growth.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 203.2%. Following is Royal Caribbean with a sales growth of 331.3%. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 578.0%.

Carnival Corp follows with a sales growth of 684.0%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 793.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

