Belmond Ltd-A has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RLH, VAC, CCL, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Red Lion Hotels is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.44. Marriott Vacatio ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.66.

Carnival Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.98, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.28.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carnival Corp on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carnival Corp have risen 14.3%. We continue to monitor Carnival Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.