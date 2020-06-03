Belmond Ltd-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RLH, CCL, NCLH, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.34. Red Lion Hotels is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.36. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.82.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.15, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.33.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Norwegian Cruise on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.58. Since that call, shares of Norwegian Cruise have fallen 38.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.