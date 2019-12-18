Belmond Ltd-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RLH, CCL, NCLH, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.34. Red Lion Hotels is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.48. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.39.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.20, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.41.

