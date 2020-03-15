Belmond Ltd-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (BEL, RLH, H, VAC, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -606.6%. Red Lion Hotels is next with a ROE of 426.7%. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,493.3%.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a ROE of 2,291.2%, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 3,217.3%.

