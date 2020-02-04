Belmond Ltd-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (BEL, H, HLT, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 59.0%. Hyatt Hotels-A is next with a future earnings growth of 31.1%. Hilton Worldwide ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.2%.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a future earnings growth of 15.8%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.7%.

