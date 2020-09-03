Belden Inc has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, VSH, BELFB, GLW, LFUS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.7%. Vishay Intertech is next with a forward earnings yield of 9.6%. Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%.

Corning Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%, and Littelfuse Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Belden Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Belden Inc in search of a potential trend change.