Belden Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, APH, BELFB, LFUS, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.8. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.8. Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 77.7.

Littelfuse Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.4, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 40.7.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Belden Inc and will alert subscribers who have BDC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.