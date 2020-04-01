Belden Inc has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, BELFB, LFUS, IIVI, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4. Following is Bel Fuse Inc-B with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7.

Ii-Vi Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Belden Inc and will alert subscribers who have BDC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.