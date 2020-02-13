MySmarTrend
Belden Inc has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, APH, LFUS, BELFB, IIVI)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:21am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.64. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.41. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.48.

Bel Fuse Inc-B follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.45, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 24.81.

