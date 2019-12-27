Belden Inc has the Highest Beta in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, ROG, KN, VSH, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Rogers Corp is next with a a beta of 1.4. Knowles Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Vishay Intertech follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

