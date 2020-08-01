Belden Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (BDC, KN, GLW, APH, BELFB)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Belden Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 2.0. Following is Knowles Corp with a a current ratio of 2.6. Corning Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.8.
Amphenol Corp-A follows with a a current ratio of 2.9, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.0.
