Bel Fuse Inc-B is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (BELFB, BDC, VSH, IIVI, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.47. Belden Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.92. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.22.

Ii-Vi Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.14, and Avx Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.21.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ii-Vi Inc on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Ii-Vi Inc have risen 25.0%. We continue to monitor Ii-Vi Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.