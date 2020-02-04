Bel Fuse Inc-B is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (BELFB, DLB, IIVI, ROG, KN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 55.4%. Dolby Laborato-A is next with a future earnings growth of 29.5%. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 28.5%.

Rogers Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 18.6%, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 17.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ii-Vi Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ii-Vi Inc in search of a potential trend change.