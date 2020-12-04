Bed Bath &Beyond has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (BBBY, HVT, WSM, KIRK, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -31.0%. Haverty Furnitur is next with a EBITDA growth of -4.7%. Williams-Sonoma ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%.

Kirkland'S Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 38.1%.

