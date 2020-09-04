Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $6.06

Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $5.47 today and have reached the first resistance level of $6.06. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $6.42 and $7.37.

Potential upside of 211.8% exists for Bed Bath &Beyond, based on a current level of $5.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.31 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.52.

Over the past year, Bed Bath &Beyond has traded in a range of $3.43 to $19.57 and is now at $5.70, 66% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bed Bath &Beyond. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in search of a potential trend change.