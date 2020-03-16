Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Breaks Through Support at $6.31

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $6.84 today and has reached the first level of support at $6.31. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $5.34 and $3.84 will be of interest.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.57 and a 52-week low of $5.86 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $7.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has potential upside of 143.8% based on a current price of $7.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.77. Bed Bath &Beyond shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.22 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $13.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bed Bath &Beyond and will alert subscribers who have BBBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.