Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Breaks Through Support at $6.00

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $6.23 today and has reached the first level of support at $6.00. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $5.82 and $5.41.

Potential upside of 187.1% exists for Bed Bath &Beyond, based on a current level of $6.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.06.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.79 and a 52-week low of $3.43 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $6.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bed Bath &Beyond and will alert subscribers who have BBBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.