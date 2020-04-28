Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Breaks Through Resistance at $6.87

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $6.15 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $6.87. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $7.29 and $8.43 will be of interest.

Bed Bath &Beyond has overhead space with shares priced $6.41, or 63.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.03 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.43 and a high of $17.79 and are now at $6.41, 87% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

